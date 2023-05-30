Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa mayor says five Davenport residents are missing including two people who could still be in the wreckage of a partly collapsed apartment building. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and the police chief confirmed the numbers at a news conference on Tuesday. Critics have accused the city of moving too quickly toward demolishing the building after it partially collapsed Sunday afternoon. Before the collapse, tenants had been allowed to remain in the building while repairs were being done. A woman was rescued Monday after authorities initially said no one was left inside. No fatalities have been reported.

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

