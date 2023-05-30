Minnesota governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana starting in August

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota’s governor has legalized recreational marijuana for people over 21 starting in August. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill on Tuesday, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the drug. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura spoke at the signing ceremony. He served as the state’s governor from 1999 to 2003 and has been a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization. Ventura said the new law is a dream he’s had for over 20 years, and it has finally happened. By August 1, marijuana will be legal to possess, use and grow at home in the state. People who have marijuana-related convictions can also get their records expunged.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

