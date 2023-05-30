Private flight with 2 Saudi astronauts returns from space station with Gulf of Mexico splashdown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private crew is back on Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station. The SpaceX capsule carrying two Saudis and two Americans parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday night, just off the Florida panhandle. The Saudi government picked up the multimillion-dollar tab for its two astronauts, including the first Saudi woman in space. And a Tennessee businessman bought his own ticket. They were accompanied by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that chartered the flight. Axiom Space plans to send up more clients by year’s end.

