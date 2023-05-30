Skip to Content
U-Haul Holding Company: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) on Tuesday reported net income of $37.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The parent company of the U-Haul vehicle rental service posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $923 million, or $5.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.86 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHAL

