House debt ceiling vote to avert default on track with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward House passage after crossing a crucial hurdle Wednesday. President Joe Biden expressed optimism the deal he negotiated with Speaker Kevin McCarthy would pass later in the evening. They have worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval over blowback from conservatives and some progressives. The U.S. faces a potentially disastrous U.S. default in less than a week if Congress fails to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don’t go far enough, McCarthy insists he’ll have the votes. He calls it a “small step” toward improving the nation’s debt load. The package crossed a crucial procedural hurdle in the afternoon with bipartisan support.

By LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING, STEPHEN GROVES and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

