Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric vehicles due to fire risk in batteries made by LG Energy Solution

DETROIT (AP) — Jaguar is recalling more than 6,000 I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. due to the risk of the high-voltage battery overheating and catching fire. The recall is the latest in a series of electric vehicle battery recalls because of possible fires. Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the recall covers SUVs from the 2019 through 2024 model years. The documents say the vehicle batteries were made by LG Energy Solution, which is under investigation by the U.S. safety agency after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling. Documents in the Jaguar recall say the battery energy control module software will be updated by a dealer or online. Dealers also will replace battery modules if needed.

