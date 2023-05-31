JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until after his 2019 arrest
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and KEN SWEET
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until his 2019 arrest. Dimon made the revelation during a videotaped deposition Friday in connection with lawsuits filed against the nation’s largest bank. The lawsuits on behalf of victims and the U.S. Virgin Islands in Manhattan federal court seek to hold the bank financially liable for Epstein’s decadeslong abuse of teenage girls and young women. The deposition, portions of which were redacted, was released publicly Wednesday.