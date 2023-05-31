Skip to Content
AP National Business

Latvian Parliament elects foreign minister as new president

TED / YouTube
By
Published 9:14 AM

By JARI TANNER
Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvian lawmakers have picked the Baltic country’s long-serving and popular foreign minister as its new head of state in a tight vote. The 100-seat Saeima legislature elected Edgars Rinkevics as president to serve for a four-year term. He received 52 votes. That’s one vote more than required to win the race. He served as Latvia’s top diplomat since 2011. Egils Levits has been Latvia’s head of state since 2019. But he didn’t seek reelection. Rinkevics is the first openly gay president in the Baltic nations.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content