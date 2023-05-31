Master business skills without paying for an MBA

MBA grads say the investment in their degree was worth it, according to a 2022 survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, an association of graduate business schools. But what if you don’t have the time or money to pursue an MBA? Accredited colleges and universities offer graduate business certifications in specialized areas like entrepreneurship or analytics. But there are also companies offering more of the MBA experience at a fraction of the cost. Participants do not obtain a degree at the end of these programs, but they receive valuable skills that promise to help advance their careers.

