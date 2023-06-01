Passport? Check. Boarding pass? Got it. Now please step on this scale, says Air New Zealand

If you board an international flight on Air New Zealand in the next few weeks, prepare to step on a scale to see how much you weigh. The airline started weighing passengers on flights leaving from Auckland on Monday, and the practice will continue through July 2. Air New Zealand says it’s voluntary — you don’t have to get weighed — and no one else will see how much you weigh. The airline says it’s gathering information for a few weeks to calculate the average weight of passengers, which will help pilots know the weight and balance of loaded planes.

