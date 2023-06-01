Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity fund marks down value

Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago. The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 million. That’s down from the nearly $20 million the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund valued its stake at in October. Fidelity Investments, a financial services company, is privately held, not public, but is required by the SEC to regularly disclose its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company now called X Holdings Corp., information about its finances can’t be verified.

