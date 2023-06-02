Attorney says West Virginia governor refusing to pay judgment in coal lawsuit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An attorney for a Pennsylvania coal exporter says West Virginia Gov. James Justice is refusing to pay a balance of $1.9 million on a judgment against him and one of his family-owned coal companies. The attorney for Xcoal Energy & Resources also told a federal judge Friday that Justice has not responded to information requests as Xcoal tries to collect its money. The hearing in Delaware came just days after federal officials filed a lawsuit in Virginia alleging that 13 companies owned by the Justice family have failed to pay millions in penalties for mining law violations. Justice is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia.

