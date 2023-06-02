Chase says online banking issue now resolved after bug causes double transactions and fees
By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Chase’s online banking services have seen double transactions, fees and payments in their accounts. But by late Friday the bank said it had fixed the glitch. Numerous Chase customers had posted on social media that their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice and reported hold times with customer service approaching more than an hour. The New York-based bank is one of the country’s largest financial institutions with millions of online customers.