Poland’s president proposes urgent amendments to law on Russian influence

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda says he is proposing urgent amendments to a law on Russian influence he signed this week that drew U.S. and European Union criticism. Duda said he was addressing objections to the law proposed by the governing conservative Law and Justice party by sending proposed revisions to parliament on Friday. In its current form, the law would create a powerful committee, ostensibly meant to investigate Russian influence in Poland. However, critics say it could keep government opponents from holding public office and have a negative effect on opposition candidates in a parliamentary election later this year.

