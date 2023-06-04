Guinea-Bissau votes to elect legislature more than a year after president dissolved parliament

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Bissau-Guineans are voting in a highly anticipated election to fill Guinea-Bissau’s national legislature. The voting on Sunday comes more than a year after the West African nation’s president dissolved parliament. African human rights group the Center for Democracy and Development said that nearly 1 million voters were registered to elect more than 100 lawmakers from six parties with active seats in the National People’s Assembly. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo is a former army general who took office after he was declared the winner of a December 2019 runoff election. He survived a February 2022 coup attempt when assailants armed with machine guns and AK-47s attacked the government palace.

By SAMBU ASSANA and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

