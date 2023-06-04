Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 million barrels per day to boost sagging prices
By DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy, taking a unilateral step to support the sagging cost of crude after two earlier production cuts by members of the OPEC+ alliance of major oil-producing countries failed to push prices higher. The announcement of the Saudi cuts of 1 million barrels per day came Sunday after a meeting of the alliance at OPEC headquarters in Vienna. The rest of the OPEC+ oil producers agreed to extend earlier cuts in supply through the end of 2024. That the Saudis felt another cut was necessary underlines the uncertain outlook for demand for fuel in the months ahead.