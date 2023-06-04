Ukrainian father pulls daughter’s body, wounded wife from apartment destroyed in Russian airstrike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a man rushed to his home near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro to help rescuers pull the body of his 2-year-old daughter from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia’s latest airstrikes. Officials said Sunday that Liza was killed late Saturday when a Russian rocket landed next to her apartment building while she was home with her mother. The girl’s father rushed home from work to clear the rubble and pulled out his wife and his daughter. The girl’s mother was hospitalized under intensive care. Five children were among 22 people wounded by Saturday’s attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s war has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children. The United Nations says some 1,000 other Ukrainian children have been wounded.

