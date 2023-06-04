US, UK navies say they respond to distress call as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard ‘harassed’ ship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says its sailors and the United Kingdom Royal Navy came to the aid of a ship in the crucial Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard “harassed” it. Three fast-attack Guard vessels with armed troops aboard approached the unidentified merchant ship at a close distance Sunday afternoon. That’s according to a U.S. Navy statement. Black-and-white images the Navy said it took from overhead showed three small ships close to the commercial ship. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul and the Royal Navy’s frigate HMS Lancaster responded to the incident, with the Lancaster launching a helicopter. Iran did not acknowledge the incident.

