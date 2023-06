FLINT, Michigan (AP) — General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two manufacturing plants in Flint, Michigan in order to to prepare them for production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks. The Detroit-based company experienced a 38% year-over-year increase in heavy-duty pickup sales last year, with nearly 288,000 trucks sold.

