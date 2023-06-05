Norfolk Southern is 1st railroad to give all workers sick time as others negotiate with unions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern has become the first major North American freight railroad with deals to provide sick time to all of its workers. But other railroads are making progress, with nearly 65% of all rail workers securing the basic benefit. All of the major freight railroads have said they’re committed to resolving this key issue that nearly led to a strike last year. But most of those railroads are still negotiating with a number of their unions. Last fall, the railroads refused to add paid sick time but they relented this year after intense pressure from the public and key lawmakers. Union Pacific also announced a deal Monday to give 5,600 engineers sick time.

