Norfolk Southern is first railroad to give all workers sick time but all see progress in labor talks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern became the first major freight railroad with deals to provide sick time to all of its workers Monday, but the other railroads are making progress with nearly 60% of all rail workers securing this basic benefit. All of the major freight railroads have said they’re committed to resolving this key issue that nearly led to a strike last year. But most of those railroads are still negotiating with a number of their unions. Last fall, the railroads refused to add paid sick time to the deal they had already been negotiating for several years but they relented this year after intense pressure from the public and key lawmakers.

