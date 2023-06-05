Saudi Arabian soccer league to get more state funding from policy backed by crown prince MBS

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia has made its ambitious intentions in world soccer even clearer by announcing a “privatization project” for companies to spend more on clubs, as it continues a push to sign some of the world’s top players. Saudi public sector organizations are encouraged to invest in sports, with soccer teams a priority under the initiative backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The state-owned press agency says the Saudi Pro League will get support “to be amongst the top ten leagues in the world.” The oil-rich kingdom has already attracted Cristiano Ronaldo, with Karim Benzema likely to be next.

