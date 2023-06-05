Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, roughly 200 workers

Spotify is cutting about 200 people, or 2% of its workforce, as the streaming company reworks its podcast unit. Sahar Elhabashi, vice president, Head of Podcast Business, said in a memo that impacted employees would receive severance packages including extended health care coverage and immediate access to outplacement support. The company plans to combine its podcast networks Parcast and Gimlet into its Spotify Studios operation. It’s the lastest round of cuts at Spotify, which trimmed about 600 jobs in January.

