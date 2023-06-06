Airline unions accuse SkyWest of evading safety rules by seeking charter status for flights

DALLAS (AP) — Airline employee unions are sounding off about a small airline’s plan to operate charter flights and get around some pilot-training rules. SkyWest operates flights for American Eagle, United Express and Delta Connection. Now the Utah-based company wants to add new flights under easier rules covering charters if they limit planes to 30 seats. SkyWest says that’s the only way they can keep serving many small communities. But the president of the Air Line Pilots Association says SkyWest is trying to get around rules like the one requiring new pilots to have at least 1,500 hours of flying experience before being hired.

