Boeing delays shipments of the 787 Dreamliner for a flaw in the tail section of the planes

Boeing is holding up deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner because of yet another manufacturing problem. It’s the latest in a string of setbacks affecting the 787 and another Boeing plane, the 737 Max. Boeing said Tuesday that it is inspecting fittings on part of the tail of 787s called the horizontal stabilizer for “a nonconforming condition.” The company says the inspections and repair work will affect near-term deliveries but won’t change the company’s forecast of deliveries for the full year. Boeing says the flaw is not a safety issue, and planes already in airline fleets can keep flying.

