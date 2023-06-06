Prince Harry testifies tabloids destroyed his childhood but fails to recall specific stories

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has entered a courtroom witness box and sworn to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. Harry faced cross-examination by the company’s lawyer Tuesday. The 38-year-old son of King Charles III is the first senior British royal since the 19th century to face questioning in a court. Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.

