How to uncover and address your teen’s money fears

We often talk about money fears as they relate to adults, but teens can have them, too. Money fears can develop at a young age and linger into adulthood. Parents can help equip their kids with a positive money mindset by having honest conversations about money and playing money-related games. Once parents uncover their kids’ money fears, they can address them by providing their kids with age-appropriate financial literacy. Parents also can ensure they’re modeling a healthy money mindset to their kids and help them come up with positive affirmations around money.

