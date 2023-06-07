Ivan Menezes, former boss of drinks giant Diageo, dies after short illness at 63

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Menezes, one of the most influential figures in the global drinks industry over the past few decades and who was widely admired for his commitment to diversity, has died following a short illness. He was 63. Menezes was until earlier this week chief executive of Diageo, the drinks giant that owns popular brands such as Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness. In a statement Wednesday, Diageo confirmed Menezes’ death, two days after announcing that he was stepping down after developing complications while recovering from emergency surgery on an ulcer.

