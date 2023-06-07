Rishi Sunak comes to Washington with Ukraine, economy and AI on agenda for Biden meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The war in Ukraine is top of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s agenda as he starts a two-day trip to Washington. He’s carrying the message that post-Brexit Britain remains an essential American ally in a world of emboldened authoritarian states. The U.S. and the U.K. are the two biggest military donors to Ukraine, and the war will be the focus of Sunak’s White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday. The breaching of a major dam in southern Ukraine has given the subject added urgency. Sunak also wants to discuss closer economic ties and artificial intelligence during the trip.

By JILL LAWLESS and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

