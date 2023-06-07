Turkish lira declines to record lows following start of Erdogan’s new presidential term

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish lira has tumbled to fresh record lows, extending its slide against the U.S. dollar. The lira weakened by around 7% on Wednesday, hitting a record of 23.16 against the dollar. The currency has declined by more than 8% since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally took office on Saturday after winning a third presidential term. The Turkish currency has been declining in value since 2021, due to what economists say is Erdogan’s insistence on keeping borrowing costs low to stimulate growth despite skyrocketing inflation. The policy runs contrary to conventional economic approaches that call for higher interest rates to tame inflation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.