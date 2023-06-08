Barely a bear: Wall Street exits what turned out to be a fairly tame bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — While it seemed scary and interminable, Wall Street’s bear market last year was meeker than most. After the S&P 500 on Thursday closed at a level more than 20% above where it was in mid-October, Wall Street can give official dates for the birth and death of its last bear market, which is what traders call a long decline of at least 20% for the S&P 500. It started on Jan. 3, 2022, when the S&P 500 set a record high, and ended on Oct. 12, when it bottomed out 25.4% lower. It was both shorter and shallower than the average bear market since 1950.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.