Budweiser brewer renews with FIFA to 2026 despite World Cup stadium beer ban in Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — Budweiser will still be the official World Cup beer through the 2026 tournament in the United States. Brewer AB InBev has renewed with FIFA despite a troubled time with men’s 2022 World Cup host Qatar. Two days before the tournament began in Qatar World Cup organizers withdrew a longstanding promise to let fans at stadiums buy beer with alcohol. The move blindsided the brewer whose Budweiser brand has been the World Cup beer since 1986. FIFA seemed exposed in Qatar to a breach of contract case but there was no mention of past problems in a statement Thursday. The value of the renewal was not stated. The sponsorship was reported to be about $75 million for the previous World Cup.

