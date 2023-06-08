GameStop slumps after it fires former Amazon executive brought in to modernize the gaming retailer

Shares of GameStop are plunging before the opening bell after the company fired CEO Matthew Furlong, the former Amazon executive that was brought in two years ago to turn the struggling video game retailer around. The company gave no reason for the dismissal and named Ryan Cohen, the company’s biggest investor, as executive chairman. Shares tumbled more than 19% in premarket trading Thursday. Furlong was named GameStop’s CEO in June 2021 with the mandate of heading the company’s digital remake. Furlong was one of two Amazon executives hired at the time, the other being Mike Recupero, hired as GameStop’s chief financial officer.

