GM to invest $500 million at plant that makes large SUVs in Arlington, Texas

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will sink more than $500 million into its Arlington, Texas, assembly plant to get ready for the next generation of big SUVs with internal-combustion engines. The company said Thursday that the plant will get new equipment for metal stamping, the body shop and general assembly. No new jobs will be created by the investment at the plant, which now employs over 5,200 people. They make the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban. GM wouldn’t say when the next generation of the SUVs will go on sale. The company said the investment is contingent on reaching incentive agreements with local governments.

