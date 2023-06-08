Head of office that probes auto safety trouble leaves agency after audit finds management problems

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the U.S. government’s office that investigates automobile safety problems has resigned from his post just days after the release of a harsh audit criticizing its management. Stephen Ridella stepped down as director of the Office of Defects Investigation at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 3, NHTSA spokeswoman Veronica Morales confirmed this week. Ridella started at the agency in 2006 after a long career in the auto industry. He wrote in a LinkedIn posting that he has taken a new job as director of safety planning and regulatory reporting at Zoox, an autonomous vehicle company owned by Amazon.com Inc. He declined further comment when reached Thursday by The Associated Press.

