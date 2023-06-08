Live updates | Canada Wildfires

President Joe Biden has postponed a Pride Month celebration with thousands of guests on the White House lawn because of poor air quality in Washington, D.C., from the wildfires in Canada. The event scheduled for Thursday night will be held on Saturday instead. It’s intended to be a high-profile show of support for LGBTQ+ people at a time when the community feels under attack and the White House has little recourse to beat back state-level legislation against them. Biden unveiled new initiatives Thursday intended to protect LGBTQ+ communities from attacks, help youths with mental health and homelessness, and counter book bans.

