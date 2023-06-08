Senate confirms highest-ranking Muslim in gov’t after earlier GOP blockade

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed the highest-ranking Muslim official in the U.S. government. Dilawar Syed was confirmed Thursday as deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration in a 52-42 vote. Syed’s nomination had been delayed for more than two years. Republicans in the last Congress blocked Syed’s nomination from moving forward, citing the the Small Business administration’s payouts to abortion providers, among other things. The stalemate led to Democratic charges of anti-Muslim bias and galvanized some Muslim and Jewish organizations to condemn the delay. President Joe Biden had first nominated the Pakistani-born businessman to the position in March 2021.

