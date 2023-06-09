Berlusconi readmitted to Italian hospital for planned medical checks

MILAN (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi’s doctors say the former Italian premier was admitted to a Milan hospital for planned medical checks related to his chronic leukemia. Berlusconi’s doctors said in a statement on Friday that the tests being conducted at San Raffaele Hospital had been moved up “as part of normal practice in medicine.” They said that the timing didn’t signal “any criticality or alarm.” The 86-year-old media mogul and former three-time premier spent 45 days being treated for a lung infection and chronic leukemia at San Raffaele Hospital before being discharged exactly three weeks ago.

