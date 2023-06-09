Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton has been charged with eight counts of making false statements. The indictment of real estate developer Nate Paul on Friday is the result of a years-long FBI investigation that Paxton became entangled in three years ago. That move set off events that led to a separate federal probe of the Republican attorney general and to the GOP-led state House of Representatives’ overwhelming vote last month to impeach him. A lawyer for Paul has said he may comment after his court appearance. He and Paxton have denied wrongdoing.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

