Runway closed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after 2 jets accidentally contact each other

TOKYO (AP) — Two passenger planes have accidentally touched each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport. No injuries were reported in the incident on Saturday. Japanese media reports said a Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed. TBS TV News showed footage of two commercial jets stopped on the same runway. The airlines, the airport and Japan’s Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls. The cause of the accident was not clear. Some flights were delayed. A winglet may have been damaged on one of the planes, reports said.

