Runway reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after 2 planes bump into each other

TOKYO (AP) — Two passenger planes have bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport. No injuries were reported in Saturday’s accident. Government official Isamu Yamane said a Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport. The runway was temporarily closed after the incident but reopened about two hours later after it was cleared. Some flights were delayed and the cause of the accident was still under investigation. Part of the wing on the Thai Airways plane appeared to be damaged, according to photographs and media reports.

