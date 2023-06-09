Skip to Content
AP National Business

Tens of thousands rally against Serbia’s populist leader, warn of protest ‘radicalization’

TED / YouTube
By
Published 11:55 AM

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters formed a ring around Serbia’s government headquarters in downtown Belgrade on Friday, demanding the resignation of the country’s populist president, top security officials and the “liberation” of pro-state TV stations that they say promote violence, all in the wake of two mass shootings that stunned the nation. The protesters carried posters of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic dressed in black and white striped prison uniforms. They chanted slogans “Vucic Go Away” and protest leaders said their demands must be fulfilled by the end of the next week or the peaceful protests will assume “a new form.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content