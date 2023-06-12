Greece: 90 migrants rescued from US-flagged yacht in distress

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 90 migrants including 37 children have been rescued from a U.S.-flagged yacht believed to be bound for Italy. Authorities said Monday that two of the passengers were later arrested on smuggling charges. The rescue took place on Sunday off the Greek island of Kythira. That’s the same island where at least six people died when a sailboat with dozens of migrants on board hit rocks and partially sank in October. Smugglers based in Turkey use stolen sailboats and yachts to try and avoid detection by coast guard patrols in the eastern Mediterranean and often bypass Greece to head to southern Italy.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.