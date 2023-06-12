Insider: Expedia CEO talks about his company, travel demand, high prices, and his compensation

Expedia Group is benefitting as Americans board planes and book hotels to make up for travel they missed during the worst of the pandemic. It has been restructuring operations, and next month it will launch a rewards program that will tie together its disparate brands including Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo, which competes with Airbnb. The Seattle company lost money in the first quarter, but analysts expect a solidly profitable 2023, starting with the second quarter, which ends in about a month. Expedia CEO Peter Kern is talking to The Associated Press about his company, travel, high prices, and his management style.

