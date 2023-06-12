Japan’s Toyota announces battery electric vehicle initiatives

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota says it plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, amid mounting criticism Japan’s top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change. Toyota said Tuesday it is aiming for a commercial next-generation battery as soon as 2027. Charging time, one of the main drawbacks of electric vehicles, will get shortened to 10 minutes or less. EV owners usually have charging stations in their homes and keep their cars plugged in overnight to recharge. That’s one of the main reasons Toyota has long insisted that hybrids are a better solution.

