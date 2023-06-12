Nasdaq to buy financial software company Adenza in $10.5 billion cash-and-stock deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq is buying software company Adenza from software investment company Thoma Bravo in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $10.5 billion. The transaction includes $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million shares of Nasdaq common stock. Adenza was created through the combination of Calypso and AxiomSL. Calypso serves capital markets participants with end-to-end treasury, risk, and collateral management workflows, and AxiomSL supports financial institutions with leading regulatory and compliance software.

