New York City will implement minimum wage for app-based workers, marking national first

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a national first, New York City will implement a minimum pay rate for app-based food delivery workers. The new rule could nearly triple average earnings for workers on apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash in the coming years. According to the city, New York’s more than 60,000 delivery workers currently make an average of $7.09 an hour. But on July 12, an increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour will take effect — and that minimum wage is set to rise to $19.96 by April 2025, the city said. Labor organizers applauded the move, which comes amid nationwide calls for better pay and improved working conditions for gig workers. They note that further protections are needed. Meanwhile, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have pushed back on the new rule.

