What to stream this week: ‘Extraction 2,’ Stan Lee doc, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘The Wonder Years’

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from John Mellencamp and Killer Mike, season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” arrives on Paramount+ and there’s a documentary that explores Marvel comic creator Stan Lee’s life and cultural impact. The new “The Wonder Years,” about a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1960s, returns for its second season, and “Gold Rush” fan favorite Todd Hoffman is trying to turn his fortune around by rehabilitating a rundown mine in Alaska in Discovery Channel’s “Hoffman Family Gold.” And EA Games bills its Formula One game F1 23 as “a fresh start.”

