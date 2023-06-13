Accenture pouring $3 billion into AI, joining long list of tech companies prepping to meet demand

Technology services provider Accenture is the latest company to ramp up its artificial intelligence business, announcing Tuesday that it will invest $3 billion over the next three years and double its AI-related staff to accommodate scorching hot demand. Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture said it aims to have 80,000 AI-related staff to help create industry-specific solutions to help clients harness AI’s full potential. Accenture joins a growing list of technology companies racing to take advantage of a broader interest from businesses looking for new AI tools that can analyze data, help make decisions and potentially replace some tasks currently performed by human workers.

