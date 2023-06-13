German government coalition agrees to bring disputed heating bill to parliament before summer recess

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition says it would bring a disputed heating bill to parliament this week for consideration. The bill is a key element in the country’s ambitious climate policy. But it had seemed increasingly unlikely in recent weeks that it would still be brought to the Bundestag before the parliament’s summer break in early July because the coalition had appeared to not be able to agree on it. The issue had stoked an impression of disarray in the governing coalition and helped push it down in polls. But the three governing parties said Tuesday evening they had found a compromise on how to improve the bill so that they could bring it to parliament later this week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.